(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting Tuesday to discuss a planned I-275 repair project for 2020 in the townships of Canton, Plymouth, and Northville, and the city of Livonia. There will be exhibits displaying project locations, types of work, and traffic details. Interested parties will have the opportunity to meet the design team and learn details about the project.
The meeting will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Summit on the Park located at 46000 Summit Parkway in Canton.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $50 million in early 2020 to perform bridge and road work on I-275 between Ford Road and 6 Mile Road and will be completed by November 2020. During construction, I-275 will have two lanes open in each direction during the entire project and will include ramp closures.
Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers available upon request. Please call 517-335-4381.
