Comments
Lucky For Life
Poker Lotto
Midday Daily 3
Midday Daily 4
Daily 3
Daily 4
Fantasy 5
Keno
Mega Millions
Powerball
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
12-17-19-35-41, Lucky Ball: 9
Poker Lotto
KD-JS-AS-10C-4D
Midday Daily 3
3-4-0
Midday Daily 4
9-2-1-3
Daily 3
2-6-1
Daily 4
5-9-8-3
Fantasy 5
02-05-19-38-39
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
01-08-15-16-23-35-38-44-51-52-54-55-57-62-63-64-66-70-73-74-77-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $65 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $100 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.