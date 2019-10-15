LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – To encourage women to get screened for breast cancer, The Anthony L. Soave Family Mobile Mammography and Screening Center is offering 3D Tomosynthesis mammogram screenings to women 40 years and older at various locations.
On Thursday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the mobile unit will make a stop at New Horizons Medical Center located at 19335 Merriman Road.
Regular mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, however, what does it mean if your mammogram report says you have dense breast tissue?
According the American College of Radiology, dense breast tissue is found in almost 40 percent of women and is a completely normal finding. Breasts are made up of a mixture of fibrous and glandular tissue and fatty tissue. Breasts are considered dense if there is a lot of fibrous or glandular tissue but not much fat.
“Dense breast tissue makes it harder for radiologists to detect cancer,” said Dr. Sean Coyle at New Horizons Medical Center. “On mammograms, dense breast tissue looks white, and potentially cancerous masses also look white – so the density can hide the tumors, making it more challenging to find cancer cells.”
If your mammogram shows that you have dense breast tissue, talk to your provider to determine the best screening options for you based on your family history and other risk factors. Additional screening options may include:
• Whole-breast ultrasound
• Abbreviated Breast MRI (AB-MRI)
• 3D Mammograms
Limited spots are available, and registration is required. To schedule an appointment or register for future screenings, call 844-SJP-MAMM.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.