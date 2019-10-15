Comments
Today, Dr. Oz goes inside the shooting rampage of a disgruntled ex-LAPD cop, Christopher Dorner, whose violent acts of revenge sent California authorities on a tireless manhunt that cost officers and innocent civilians their lives.
One policeman, who was shot multiple times during the conflict, opens up about his miraculous story of survival and how the tragic event changed his life forever.
Plus, Deepak Chopra gives you the ultimate personality quiz to unleash your true potential and reveals the trick to becoming more self-aware.
