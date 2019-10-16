(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan State Police Trooper was found guilty on four assault-related charges for assaulting a fellow female colleague, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office said.
“Domestic violence is a serious matter and we are steadfast in holding those who commit these acts accountable – law enforcement and civilians alike,” Nessel said in a statement.
Adam Mullin, 25, of Millington, was charged in February following a criminal investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police.
Millington was charged with the following:
– One felony count of Obstruction of Justice, punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine;
– One felony count of Obstructing a Police Officer Causing Injury, punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine;
– One misdemeanor count of Aggravated Domestic Violence, punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine; and
– One misdemeanor count of Assault and Battery, punishable by up to 93 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.
