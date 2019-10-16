Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – RentCafe released data showing the most expensive zip codes for renters in every state, region and city across the country.
According to the report released, Birmingham is the most expensive Michigan zip code.
Other expensive zip codes in Michigan included Ann Arbor, Detroit and some northern suburbs like Troy.
The study uses the actual rent charged in apartment buildings with 50 or more rental units, located in over 130 U.S. markets, totaling approximately 15 million apartment units. The average rent prices are as of July 2019.
Read the full study here.
