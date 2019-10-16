Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Halloween is almost here and Google has recently released a list of Halloween costumes people are searching for the most this year in the United States and Michigan.
Michigan’s most searched costume is a witch.
Google teamed up to present the data with Frightgeist, an interactive Halloween website powered by Google Trends. For the state-by-state breakdown of the most popular Halloween costumes, the two companies looked at only the top-searched terms during September.
While Michiganders have a special place for witch costumes, but nationwide the most search Halloween costume was IT, the killer clown.
For a list of the overall 15 most search Halloween costumes for 2019 visit here.
