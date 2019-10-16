Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Poker Lotto

QH-KS-2D-2H-6S

Midday Daily 3

4-1-2

Midday Daily 4

6-4-4-8

Daily 3

0-1-8

Daily 4

1-3-8-3

Fantasy 5

10-19-24-25-29

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

03-04-06-15-17-18-24-28-31-34-35-38-39-41-48-53-61-65-69-74-78-79

Mega Millions

04-12-14-35-70, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

