A growing number of researchers and clinicians alike are now beginning to refer to Alzheimer’s disease as a form of diabetes of the brain.
Today, Dr. Oz takes a closer look at new research that says the insulin used to treat diabetes may also be used to defend against Alzheimer’s in the form of a nasal spray. Leading experts Dr. Richard Isaacson and Max Lugavere also weigh-in on what this could mean for the future of Alzheimer’s and what you can do right now to reduce your risk for the disease.
Plus, The Dish crew, Daphne Oz, Vanessa Williams, Gina Neely and Jamika Pessoa, have the new twists on hot cheesy sandwiches you love, including a pull-apart meatball slider.
