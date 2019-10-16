Detroit will see light rainfall today, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Today’s forecast shows the highest chance of rain at 100 percent, while the most rainfall is expected on Monday at 0.37 inches.
The immediate forecast also has mild temperatures in store for today. Temperatures will reach a high of 69 degrees on Sunday, and remain mild through Monday.
Skies will be cloudy starting on Thursday. Winds should reach a modest high of 18 mph today, but will get calmer starting on Friday.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
