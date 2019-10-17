Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Departments of Health and Human Services and Education, American Heart Association, Michigan High School Athletic Association and Michigan Alliance for Prevention of Sudden Cardiac Death of the Young, awarded 154 schools in Michigan for earning the MI HEARTSafe School designation for the 2018-19 school year.
(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Departments of Health and Human Services and Education, American Heart Association, Michigan High School Athletic Association and Michigan Alliance for Prevention of Sudden Cardiac Death of the Young, awarded 154 schools in Michigan for earning the MI HEARTSafe School designation for the 2018-19 school year.
The program has recognized 569 schools for being prepared to respond to cardiac emergencies since it began in 2013.
Sudden cardiac death claims the lives of more than 300 Michigan children and young adults annually. By being prepared to respond to these emergencies, schools can decrease these tragedies in their communities.
To view the full list of schools awarded, visit here.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.