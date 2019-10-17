Comments
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Dearborn Fire Safety House will host open houses on weekends for families to find the perfect pumpkin.
All pumpkins are $5 and the open houses will be Oct. 19-20 and 26-27 from noon to 5 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Burn Drive, which assists families in need and sick children.
