SOUTHFIELD (CBS Detroit) – A freeze warning has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan from 2 – 8 am Friday, October 18, 2019. Chilly conditions will persist Friday morning with areas of Southeast Michigan waking up to patchy frost as temperatures dip to the upper 20’s and low 30’s after midnight. Light and variable winds are expected to usher us into the weekend.
High pressure moving into Southeast Michigan overnight will bring us clear skies, with winds subsiding as daytime temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-’60s. Next chance for showers moves in with the passage of a cold front into the Great Lakes region late Saturday night, bringing chances for scattered showers for thirty percent of our viewing area, as overnight lows drop to the upper 40’s.
Daytime temperatures Saturday and Sunday are expected to top out just shy of 70, with mostly sunny skies.
You must log in to post a comment.