(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation says the I-94 construction this weekend involves a number of projects in Macomb and Wayne counties.
It will start Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. and is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Oct. 21.
These planned lane closures and total closure will affect a great number of drivers, including those heading into downtown Detroit for events. Alternate routes are advised. With fall weather settling in, crews are getting in as much work as possible during favorable weather conditions.
Here’s a list below:
Macomb County:
Eastbound I-94 will have one lane open from M-102 (8 Mile Road) to I-696, with all on and off ramps closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Wayne County:
Eastbound and westbound I-94 near Detroit Metro airport will have one lane open between I-275 and US-24 (Telegraph Road), from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.
Eastbound and westbound I-94 will have one lane open between Conner Street and M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) 5 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday.
Westbound I-94 will be closed from I-96 to Livernois Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Detour: eastbound I-96 to westbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) to westbound I-94.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.