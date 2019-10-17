EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A man who was among six people shot outside an Eastpointe bar has died, according to police.
Police say 34-year-old Jared Glenn of Roseville died Tuesday evening after having been shot in the head.
It happened about 2 a.m. Saturday outside the Last Call Bar in Eastpointe.
Police have said an argument escalated and spread outside the bar to the parking lot, where four men and two women were shot.
Forty-seven-year-old Lenny Whitfield has been charged with five counts of assault with intent to murder and six firearms charges. He’s being held on a $5 million bond.
