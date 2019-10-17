



— A seven-year-old Wisconsin boy was caught vaping CBD oil right in the middle of his second-grade class last week, according to a police report.

The incident happened Oct. 8 at Country Dale Elementary School in Franklin, a suburb of Milwaukee, investigators said.

The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital by a social worker from Child Protective Services and was given a clean bill of health.

Nicole Hearold said she was surprised to hear it happened at her kids’ school.

“That’s terrible. I mean, I can’t even imagine,” Hearold told WISN. “Obviously, the child has seen an adult or someone else doing that to even know what to do.”

Police: 7-year-old found vaping in Franklin classroomhttps://t.co/nTPU4HnEzT — CBS 58 News (@CBS58) October 16, 2019

The boy’s mother told police her son found the three-and-a-half inch “SMOK Novo” vaping device in her purse, and that it contained CBD oil.

Authorities returned the boy to his mother. Police do not plan to file charges in the case.

The Franklin School District emailed a letter to parents on Tuesday warning them about the dangers of vaping.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” Superintendent Judy Mueller wrote in the letter. “As a school community, we have concerns about the national vaping epidemic, especially when we see the impact on our Franklin students and families. We will continue to do everything we can to help counteract the harm associated with vaping.”

The recent outbreak of vaping-related illnesses has reached 1,299 cases and 26 deaths across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.