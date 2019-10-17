(Credit: Eatori Market/Samantha H./Yelp)
Got a need for beer, wine and spirits?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top beer, wine and spirits outlets in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for beer, wine and spirits.
1. Eatori Market
(Credit: Laura K./YELP)
Check out Eatori Market, situated at 1215 Griswold St. With 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store, which offers beer, wine and spirits and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
2. 8 Degrees Plato
(Credit: Matt M./YELP)
Midtown’s 8 Degrees Plato, located at 3409 Cass Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the beer bar, which offers beer, wine, spirits and more, 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews.
3. Cost Plus Wine
(Credit: Jeff W./YELP)
Cost Plus Wine, a spot to score beer, wine and spirits and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 25 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2448 Market St. to see for yourself.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
You must log in to post a comment.