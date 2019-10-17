You can leave your umbrella at home through Sunday, but light rainfall is in the forecast for Detroit later in the week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Monday’s forecast shows the highest likelihood of rain at 77 percent, with an expected rainfall of 0.37 inches.
The next few days will also see mild temperatures, forecast to last through Wednesday. The weather will bring a high temperature of 68 degrees on Sunday.
Skies will be cloudy today and this weekend, and mostly cloudy on Friday. Winds should reach a modest high of 18 mph today but will grow calmer starting on Friday.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
