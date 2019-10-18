The Clique Restaurant Bare Skin Facial and Waxing Studio Andrews on the Corner
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Rivertown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. The Clique Restaurant
Topping the list is New American eatery The Clique Restaurant. Located at 1326 E. Jefferson Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 134 reviews on Yelp.
The Clique Restaurant specializes in breakfast and lunch fare, serving dishes like raisin bread French toast, salmon patties with eggs, a chorizo skillet, assorted scrambled egg plates, omelettes, pancakes and egg sandwiches.
2. Bare Skin Facial and Waxing Studio
Next up is skincare and waxing parlor Bare Skin Facial and Waxing Studio, situated at 2921 E. Jefferson Ave., Floor 3. With five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
This well-loved day spa offers a variety of beauty and skin services, ranging from facials, chemical peels and skin extractions to specific treatments for acne, wrinkles and eyebrows.
3. Andrews on the Corner
At last, New American gastropub Andrews on the Corner, which serves salads, soups, chicken wings, burgers, beer and more, is another superior choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 201 Joseph Campau St., four stars out of 80 reviews.
According to its Yelp page, Andrews on the Corner has been family-owned and operating since 1918 and is known for providing shuttle services to sporting events and games in the Detroit area.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
