The Detroit Lions have been awarded running back Tra Carson via waivers from Green Bay.

The Lions also announced Thursday that they have released running back Paul Perkins.

Carson originally signed with Cincinnati as an undrafted rookie in 2016. He spent parts of the last two seasons with the Packers.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 08: Tra Carson #32 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Houston Texans during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Carson has six carries for 14 yards in his career.

Detroit hosts Minnesota on Sunday.

