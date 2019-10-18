Filed Under:detroit, michigan state police, Pills, stolen pistol, Traffic Stop, traffic violation

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – During a traffic stop in Detroit, Michigan State Police found a stolen pistol, pills and cash.

It happened Thursday where police say they saw open intoxicants in the vehicle while it was stopped for a traffic violation.

Police say the driver who had a suspended license is a felon and there was a warrant for his arrest.

During the traffic stop, police say in a hidden compartment of the console was the gun, two bags of 99 oxycodone pills and $2,050.

