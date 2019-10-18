Comments
Today, Dr. Oz takes a deep dive into your skincare routine. We reveal it all, from at-home secrets that will make you look decades younger to 10-minute transformations you have to see to believe.
And, Tia Brown goes undercover to investigate retinol. It’s one of the most popular ingredients on the market to help reduce wrinkles, acne, and dark spots, but can you trust what it says on the label?
Plus, a personalized quiz to help target your number one wrinkle worry.
You must log in to post a comment.