(CBS DETROIT) – Beginning at 7 p.m. and ending by 11:59 p.m. Monday, southbound Rochester Road under I-75 will be closed for ongoing bridge work.
During the closure, southbound traffic can use westbound Big Beaver to southbound Livernois, then east on Maple Road back to southbound Rochester Road.
Beginning at 9 p.m. and ending by 11:59 p.m. Monday, northbound Rochester Road will be closed under I-75. During the closure, traffic will use westbound Maple Road to northbound Livernois, then eastbound Big Beaver Road back to northbound Rochester.
I-75 traffic will not be impacted by this work.
