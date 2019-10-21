SOUTHFIELD (CBS Detroit) – We’ll see a mild start to our Monday, with gloomy weather expected by late day. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected, with Southeast winds between 8-10 MPH this morning, then increasing to 18 MPH by the afternoon as high temperatures are expected to rise to the mid 60’s.
Showers are expected after 2 pm as strong low pressure lifts through the Northern Great Lakes causing breezy winds with gusts up to 33 MPH. Chances for thunderstorms increase tonight, mainly between 9 pm and 1 AM Tuesday along and ahead of a cold front.
There is the potential for strong isolated wind gusts up to 45 MPH associated with the passage of the cold front.
Temperatures will drop ten degrees by Tuesday from this weekend’s above normal highs of the mid 60’s. Breezy conditions will persist through Wednesday, with a break in active weather midweek before chances for showers return Thursday night.
