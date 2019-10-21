ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — The University of Michigan’s first black student will be honored with a mural by a Detroit artist.
Artist Tylonn Sawyeris working with the U of M students to create a mural depicting Samuel Watson, a doctor who attended the Michigan’s medical school in the 1850s.
University researchers say Watson, who was of mixed race, passed as white while attending the school.
He ultimately received a medical degree from the Cleveland Medical School and became Detroit’s first elected black city official.
The mural is inside the Ann Arbor campus’ Modern Languages Building. A related exhibition runs Nov. 18-Dec. 19 at the Institute for Humanities Gallery, and Sawyer is scheduled to speak at the opening reception on Nov. 21.
Sawyer says he was inspired by current efforts to censor or remove post-Civil War Confederate monuments.
