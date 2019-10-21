Comments
FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Rev. Jesse Jackson visited Flint Sunday to discuss the importance of voting and was expected to visit four area churches.
Jackson — a well known civil rights leader — wants to get as many people as possible to participate in the election process.
He also wants high school seniors who are 18 to register to vote and to let people to know they can vote absentee.
