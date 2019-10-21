The 42nd annual Detroit Free Press and TCF Bank Marathon commenced this past weekend, with over 26,000 runners crossing the finish line Downtown Detroit. Marathon runners from all over had the opportunity to run from Detroit, across the Ambassador Bridge into Canada, along the Detroit river, and back through the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. With the marathon being the main event, there were other races such as a Half-Marathon, 5K, Kids Fun Run, and more.
Re-live the excitement from the Detroit Free Press Marathon in these snaps from local attendees!
New to “Seen in Detroit“? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!
Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!
So insane to think, time last year I hadn’t run more than 5k. And today I ran 42.2. Thanks to @joshlynott and the Siargao Session, I’ve fallen in love with running. In April I set a goal to run a full marathon before 2020 and this morning me and @alyssa_donofrio smashed that goal. I was in a world of hurt during this run, and still am, but i’m so impressed with how much mental toughness it took to push through the pain. I have some pretty amazing family, friends, trainers and coaches who have helped me along the way! Time to start training for my 84km @balihopeultra in May! ☺️🙃 @lululemon @freepmarathon @tcfcenter @crossfitwhl @coachjaq
I woke up today and thought, why not run a few miles in Canada and then head back to the US? 😂 While I was really hoping someone would toss me a @timhortons ☕️ and 🍩, in Ontario, no such luck. But the Canadians are really fun supporters 🇨🇦 and running along the Detroit River was pretty fab. Time: 3:43.58. I went into this race hoping for sub-4 because based on my training that’s where I should have finished. I was on pace for 3:36 for most of the race but at mile 19/20, my pace started to slow substantially. To keep from mentally checking out, I thought about all the sacrifices I made to get here for my 3rd 26.2. I knew I couldn’t give up on myself so I powered through. While Cam has no idea what I just did, someday I want to tell her that even though things are hard, that doesn’t mean we aren’t capable of doing them 🏃🏼♀️ 💪🏻 The Hard is what makes them great. My body got a harsh reminder of what 22+ miles feels like. I don’t envision I’ll recover as quickly as I have in the past (post baby things are different plus I’m aging 😂) but I’m damn proud of the effort. I have more thoughts about lessons from the marathon and what worked and didn’t work for me, but I’ll save that for another time. Let’s just hope I make it home in one piece tonight ✌🏻Thanks for making it through my crazy rants today!
Yesterday we were in Detroit to cheer on my father-in-law and brother-in-law as they ran the full and half marathons respectively. When I opened the files that my husband captured this morning, my heart about burst when I found this one 😭We are SO proud of you two! ⠀ ⠀ When everyone lives in different states it's so hard to get together as much as we'd like – making every hour feel precious. It's hard to leave. There's never enough time and you just want one more beer, or another laugh over a coney dog, or a bit more time for conversation. But at least we had this.⠀ ⠀ Happy Monday folks!⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #thecompasspointshere #family #detroit #detroitmarathon #michigan #puremichigan #midwest #midwestliving #health #active #michiganphotographer #michiganlifestyle #26.2 #13.1
Running the Ambassador Bridge was only the first of many awesome things I did today + happy I got to see @auntiepupu @pomer1la @123crisp @r_carrollj & @shelby_julesb! @freepmarathon #detroit #windsor #internationalhalfmarathon #halfmarathon ••• Also, I had a seven second PR 🤣
Today was a big day. I completed the best (& hardest) run of my brief 22 yr career. I learned the most about pain, camaraderie, belief and accomplishment. Detroit provided a great race and I was happy to run some miles with my #BookCultBroskis. The support from friends, family and spectators meant a lot today. #Onward pics by: @anhudy
A huge shout-out goes to the amazing members of our outreach team who trained, raised thousands of dollars of support and today, ran for freedom in The Detroit Free Press Marathon!! We are so proud of and thankful for each of you!! Until everyone is FREE, Love Runs and we will cheer you on! ❤️
