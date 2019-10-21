



– Few places exist where one might meet a nationally-known baker, a Northern Michigan flower farmer, might hear a familiar voice actor and learn about the future of mobility from an autonomous vehicle expert. TEDxDetroit is that place.

TEDxDetroit returns from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 to the Masonic Temple, 500 Temple in Detroit.

Focused on the latest in the worlds of technology, entertainment and design – and sharing with strong ties to Detroit – a fresh batch of speakers and performers steal the show at this event every fall.

“Detroit is home to a torrent of innovative companies, imaginative minds and inspiring projects,” said Charlie Wollborg, curator of TEDxDetroit and co-founder of Moka Boka Adventure Books. “Narrowing down this year’s line-up of speakers from the more than 300 submissions was a daunting task.”

“So many fantastic ideas got cut,” said Terry Bean, executive producer of TEDxDetroit and founder of Motor City Connect. “In the end, it came down to curating the best mix of ideas for the audience from the fields of technology, entertainment, design, education, business and arts.”

Expect the area’s leading thinkers, designers, entertainers, entrepreneurs, scientists, artists and students to assembler for an inspiring day that celebrates the ideas worth spreading.

Speakers for the 11th TEDxDetroit event include:

April Anderson, founder of Good Cakes and Bakes – she’s a baker and entrepreneur who was recently featured on The Today Show.

Najah Bazzy, a transcultural clinical nurse, diversity specialist and humanitarian who founded Zaman International

Brian Calley, former lieutenant governor of Michigan and current president of the Small Business Association of Michigan, who has a passion for public service.

Nicole Curtis, a notable self-taught rehabber and designer she is the star of Rehab Addict on the DIY Network and HGTV.

Jason Hudy, one of the busiest working magicians today. He’s performed in theatres around the world and has been featured on the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.

Swamy Kotagiri, chief technology officer and autonomous vehicle innovator with Magna.

Chris Newberg, a Birmingham native, comedian and writer who has appeared on The Tonight Show, America’s Got Talent, Jimmy Kimmel Live and much more.

Rob Paulsen, the voice actor behind so many of your favorite cartoon characters – Remember Pinky and the Brain, Animaniacs and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? He gave a voice to so many favorite characters. He also hosts the Talkin’ Toons podcast on Nerdist.

Jeff Ponders, an entrepreneur, two-time tech start-up founder and marketing strategist also travels the country as a professional saxophonist.

Portia Powell, vice president of municipal banking operations at Chemical Bank. She’s dedicated to empowering the people of Metro Detroit and earned a 2019 40 Under 40 award from Crain’s Detroit Business.

Luis Resto, an Oscar and Grammy-winning composer and record producer known for his work with Eminem on the song “Lose Yourself.”

Kalin Sheick, a florist, designer and farmer with a Northern Michigan sensibility. She owns Sweetwater Floral.

And there is so much more. TEDxDetroit features a wide array of talks and live performances – divided into three sessions throughout the day. In between sessions, attendees are encouraged to visit TEDxDetroit Labs – a business expo, art gallery, science fair, maker MarketPlace and more. TEDxDetroit Labs is the space to connect with speakers, performers and makers in real time.

All TEDxDetroit tickets are available along with the most up-to-date information is at www.TEDxDetroit.com.

