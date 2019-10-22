Filed Under:Detroit Pistons, Joe Johnson, NBA

The Detroit Pistons have waived veteran Joe Johnson.

The Pistons announced the move Monday, setting their 15-man roster for Wednesday night’s season opener at Indiana.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 07: Joe Johnson #24 of the Detroit Pistons plays against Orlando Magic during a pre season game at Little Caesars Arena on October 07, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.

Detroit signed Johnson last month, but the Pistons maintained that he would be competing for a roster spot, and there was no guarantee of that. The seven-time All-Star did not play in the NBA at all last season and came to Detroit after being named MVP of the BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league.

Johnson appeared in four preseason games, averaging 3.8 points.

