Filed Under:detroit, local news, Police

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a 6-year-old girl was found not breathing at a home in Detroit.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 10600 block of Lakepointe Street.

The girl’s aunt was laying down with her when her aunt noticed she was not breathing.

The 6-year-old was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation and a cause of death has not been announced.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments