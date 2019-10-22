Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a 6-year-old girl was found not breathing at a home in Detroit.
It happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 10600 block of Lakepointe Street.
The girl’s aunt was laying down with her when her aunt noticed she was not breathing.
The 6-year-old was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
This is an ongoing investigation and a cause of death has not been announced.
