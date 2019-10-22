Filed Under:eastbound I-94, fatal crash, Little Mack, michigan state police, roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Eastbound I-94 at Little Mack in Roseville has reopened after a fatal crash.

It happened Tuesday morning where a female driver was killed.

Michigan State Police says traffic was slowing down due to a traffic crash. A pick up truck approached traffic at a high rate of speed and rear ended a vehicle causing a chain reaction crash.

It involved four cars and a semi-truck.

Police say the at fault pickup driver is currently in custody for driving under the influence and has submitted to a blood draw.

This is an ongoing investigation.

