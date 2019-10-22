ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Eastbound I-94 at Little Mack in Roseville has reopened after a fatal crash.
It happened Tuesday morning where a female driver was killed.
Michigan State Police says traffic was slowing down due to a traffic crash. A pick up truck approached traffic at a high rate of speed and rear ended a vehicle causing a chain reaction crash.
It involved four cars and a semi-truck.
Police say the at fault pickup driver is currently in custody for driving under the influence and has submitted to a blood draw.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Preliminary investigation revealed that traffic was slowing down due to a traffic crash. A pick up truck approached traffic at a high rate of speed and rear ended a vehicle causing a chain reaction crash. One female driver was killed in the crash. pic.twitter.com/JfQR7EnUHB
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) October 22, 2019
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.