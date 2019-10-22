(CBS DETROIT) – OpenTable recently released its 2019 list of the 50 best restaurants for a date in America and a Detroit restaurant made the list.
Le Culture Cafe located at 1428 Gratiot Ave is a laidback, casual restaurant with upscale food and according to OpenTable, the perfect place to create an unforgettable date.
“Owners Drew Matthews and Dennis Irving partnered together to open the location right in the heart of Detroit’s black bottom. Le Culture offers a sense of comfortability with a small yet diverse menu of delicious, savory, foods,” the ranking said.
The restaurant reservation website put together the list in partnership with Hinge, a dating app that found through an OpenTable-commissioned survey that 86 percent of respondents find it stressful to pick a perfect date spot.
