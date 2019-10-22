HONOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — To try and solve the disappearance of a Warren woman in northern Michigan, police are using a drone and dogs.
Adrienne Quintal was reported missing last week. Police say it could be a case of foul play.
It’s reported that the search Tuesday is focusing on a half-mile radius of a cabin in Honor in Benzie County.
The 47-year-old Quintal called someone in the Detroit area for help early last Thursday. Deputies found her car, purse and phone at the cabin.
State and local investigators used a drone to map the area and keep track of where they’re searching.
Anyone with information can call (231) 882-4487.
