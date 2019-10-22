(CBS DETROIT) – A United Auto Workers member was hit and killed by a car while picketing outside a General Motors plant according to UAW officials.
It happened Tuesday morning outside the GM plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.
UAW President Gary Jones and Vice President Gary Dittes released a joint statement.
“Roy A. McCombs tragically lost his life today on a picket line standing up for a better life for himself and his coworkers. On behalf of the UAW, we offer condolences to Brother McCombs and family, friends and co-workers. Today’s accident is heartbreaking for UAW Spring Hill members. We will continue to work to ensure that safety is a priority on the picket line.”
