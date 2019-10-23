Comments
NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Chic-fil-A made a surprise stop at Twelve Oaks Mall parking lot Wednesday afternoon for a sandwich giveaway.
According to the City of Novi, the company has about 3,000 sandwiches to give away.
This comes after the news of the company planning to open four new restaurants around Metro Detroit in Allen Park, Northville, Novi and Shelby Township next year.
They will open throughout the year starting with Allen Park in January.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.