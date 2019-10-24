Filed Under:detroit, detroit fire, Detroit Fire Department, House Fire

(CBS DETROIT) – Five children including a firefighter were taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a Detroit house fire.

It happened in the 22400 block of Pembroke Avenue.

A 4-month-old girl, two 2-year-old girls, a 3-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl are all suffering from smoke inhalation, officials say.

The firefighter injured his groin while kicking down a door.

There is no word yet how the fire may have started.

This is an ongoing investigation.

