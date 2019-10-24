LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Nearly all Michigan school districts are meeting minimum bandwidth target of internet access Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday.
She wants to focus next on expanding broadband to 450,000 households.
Ninety-eight percent of K-12 districts are at the Federal Communications Commission’s goal of 100 kilobits per second per student.
Whitmer says since 2015, schools in Michigan have used $90 million in federal funding to upgrade their Wi-Fi and internal networks.
She helped the nonprofit EducationSuperHighway announce nationwide progress connecting classrooms to high-speed internet, and says broadband access is a “huge part of our kids’ education.” She says it is important to ensure that they also can do their schoolwork at home, while online.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.