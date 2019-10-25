Daytime Closure Of Maple Road Under I-75 Scheduled For SundayScheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and ending by 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, both directions of Maple Road will be closed under I-75 for ongoing bridge work.

The Not-So-Scary History of HalloweenWayne State Professor Of Anthropology Andrew Newman Shares Some Halloween History And How Detroit Fits Into All Of This.

MDHHS Receives Results Of Testing Of Vaping Products From Michigan Lung Injury PatientsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is alerting vaping and e-cigarette users about recent test results the state received from the Food and Drug Administration on vaping materials collected from lung injury patients in the state.

MDOT Mourns Lost Road Workers, Reminds Everyone About Work Zone SafetyIn the wake of two road worker deaths in the past month, State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba wants to remind drivers of the importance of work zone safety.

Governor Whitmer Takes Vaping Case to the Supreme CourtIn response to last week’s Court of Claims order blocking the Department of Health and Human Services’ emergency rules banning flavored nicotine vaping products, Governor Gretchen Whitmer today filed an application for emergency leave with the Michigan Court of Appeals and asked the Michigan Supreme Court to take the case directly.

MDHHS, Gov. Whitmer Work To Educate Residents About The Effects Of Domestic Violence During October Awareness MonthThe state of Michigan is joining national efforts during October to educate communities about the devastating and lasting trauma domestic violence has on countless individuals and families.