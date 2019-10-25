Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and ending by 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, both directions of Maple Road will be closed under I-75 for ongoing bridge work.
Eastbound Maple Road will be detoured via northbound Stephenson Highway to Rochester Road, then eastbound Big Beaver Road to southbound John R. back to eastbound Maple.
Westbound Maple Road will be detoured via northbound John R Road to westbound Big Beaver, then southbound Rochester Road to Stephenson Highway back to westbound Maple.
I-75 freeway traffic will not be impacted.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.