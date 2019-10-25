(CBS DETROIT) – Here’s a list from the Michigan Department of Transportation of the weekend construction scheduled in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28.
All work is weather dependent and rainstorms may cause delays or cancellations.
Here’s the list below:
I-75:
Oakland – NB/SB 75, 8 Mile to 696, moving lane closure Sat 7am-5pm.
Oakland – WB 75BL/US24BR/Square Lake, Woodward to Telegraph, 2 right lanes closed, Sat 8am-5pm.
I-94:
Macomb – EB 94, 8 Mile to 11 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8p-Mon 5a; exits open, on ramps closed.
Wayne – EB 94 CLOSED, US-12/Mich Ave to 96, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – EB 94, 96 to Conner, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-8pm.
Wayne – WB 94, Conner to Mt. Elliot, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat Noon-5pm.
Wayne – WB 94, Trumbull to Livernois, left lane closed, 2 open, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – EB/WB 94, 275 to US-24, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
I-96:
Oakland – EB/WB 96 CLOSED, near 275, intermittently, Sat 6am-10am.
Wayne – WB 96 ramps to NB/SB M-39, RAMPS CLOSED, Express & Local, Fri 8pm-mid-Nov.
Wayne – NB/SB Greenfield ramp to WB 96, ramp closed, Fri 8pm-mid-Nov.
Wayne – EB/WB 96/M14 near 275, 2 lanes closed intermittently, Sat 8am-4pm & Sun 8am-4pm.
I-275:
Wayne – NB/SB 275 at 96/M14, 2 lanes closed intermittently, Sat 8am-4pm & Sun 8am-4pm.
I-696:
Oakland – EB/WB 696 near Farmington Rd, 2 lanes open, 2 closed, Sat 6am-Mon 5am.
Oakland – EB 696 near US-24/Telegraph, 2 lanes open, right lane closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
M-3: (Gratiot)
Macomb – NB M-3 near Metro Pkwy, 2 lanes closed, 2 open, Sat 4am-7pm & Sun 4am-7pm.
M-59:
Macomb – EB M-59, near M-97 to I-94, 2 right moving lanes closed, Sat 4am-7pm.
Oakland – WB M-59, Milford Rd to Tipsico Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, daily, M-F 7am-3pm.
US-12: (Michigan Ave)
Wayne – WB US-12 ramp to EB I-94, ramp closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
US-24: (Telegraph)
Oakland – NB US-24, 8 Mile to Civic Ctr/10 ½ Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Th-Fr & M-T, daily 6am-7pm.
Oakland – NB US-24, Civic Ctr/10 ½ Mile to 12 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, daily, S-S, 6am-7pm.
Oakland – SB US-24 at 696/M-10, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
Oakland – NB US-24 at Dixie Hwy, right lane closed, Sat 8am-Sun 5pm.
