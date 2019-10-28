Diets like keto and paleo, hype avocados as the fat you need, and between avocado toast, chips, and ice cream, there is no shortage of options to consume them. Today, Dr. Oz asks the question: have we gone overboard with avocados? We investigate the pros and cons when it comes to this superfood and how much of it you really should be eating. And, we walk you through what to look out for when buying avocados at the store.
Plus, Dr. Oz investigates one of the biggest claims about CBD: does it help you sleep? Our sleep expert shares the latest updates and our Oz viewers, who have been taking CBD for a month, reveal how it’s affected their sleep.
Then, an exclusive interview with former U.S. House of Representatives member, Patrick Kennedy, who’s speaking out about the mental illness crisis happening in our country.
