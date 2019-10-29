LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4325 Tuesday to update the scope of practice for counselors in the Public Health Code. The bill will ensure that Licensed Professional Counselors can still diagnose and treat patients.
“This new law will ensure that more than 150,000 Michiganders can still access critical mental health care,” said Governor Whitmer. “And it will protect 10,000 professional counselors from losing the ability to practice as they currently do. We must continue to work hard to ensure every Michigander has access to critical mental health care, and this is a step in the right direction.”
The bill clarifies that a Licensed Professional Counselor can practice without supervision and can supervise a limited licensed counselor once they have completed training in supervision as required by rules promulgated by LARA. LARA may also promulgate rules necessary to supplement the requirements for licensure.
House Bill 4325, sponsored by Rep. Aaron Miller (HD-59), was passed unanimously by both chambers of the Michigan Legislature.
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.