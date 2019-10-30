DETROIT (AP) — The funeral for John Conyers, who served more than 50 years in Congress, will be held Monday at Greater Grace Temple.
The public will get a chance to show their respect for Conyers on Saturday and Sunday at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit.
On Sunday at age 90, Conyers died two years after resigning from the U.S. House.
Conyers’ wife, Monica, says she anticipates that former President Bill Clinton will attend, along with elected officials.
On Twitter, Clinton called Conyers a “champion for justice & equality.”
Conyers was a founder of the Congressional Black Caucus and is credited with creating the federal holiday honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
