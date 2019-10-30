Comments
Poker Lotto
Midday Daily 3
Midday Daily 4
Daily 3
Daily 4
Fantasy 5
Keno
Mega Millions
Powerball
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Poker Lotto
8C-2H-3H-2S-5S
Midday Daily 3
6-2-4
Midday Daily 4
0-2-6-9
Daily 3
5-0-3
Daily 4
6-9-7-9
Fantasy 5
19-21-31-37-39
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
Keno
02-03-06-10-17-21-22-32-35-42-47-49-51-59-64-65-67-71-73-76-77-78
Mega Millions
04-09-17-27-39, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
Estimated jackpot: $105 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $140 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.