



— Online petitions calling for the cancellation of school the day after Halloween are gaining traction across the country, according to the petition-gathering website Change.org

More than a million people have signed online petitions calling for no school on Nov. 1, including more than 200,000 in Florida, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

“Kids should not have to go to school after Halloween as it would be incredibly dangerous to do so, due to the multiple adults that are hungover,” the petition to cancel school on Friday in Pasco County reads. “I do not want to be hit by a car the day after Halloween walking to school, or get into a car accident because of it.”

The petitions for Pasco and Polk County schools to shut down Friday have gone so viral, those districts had to issue statements clarifying that school will be held as usual on Friday.

Polk County Schools made light of the situation on Facebook on Monday, writing that while it appreciates “the honesty of students who signed the petition, as well as their comments, which include: ‘Because I don’t wanna go to school right after consuming 50 pounds of candy,'” schools will be open on Nov. 1.

“Unfortunately, our yearly school calendar is set well in advance, and barring an emergency, we can not close schools on short notice,” the post continued.

“We hope you have a safe and happy Halloween. Our school nurses will be ready to assist you with any candy-related ailments when you return … on Friday,” the school district wrote.

In the meantime, a separate movement to have Halloween observed on the last Saturday in October is growing.

The nonprofit “Halloween and Costume Association” argues the move would make for a “safer, longer and stress free” celebration.