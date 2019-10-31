(CBS DETROIT) – Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews will be repairing bridges and pavement on sections on I-94 in Metro Detroit.
This work will require closing two lanes in sections of Wayne and Macomb counties starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. By 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, all lanes will reopen.
In Detroit, double-lane closures will occur intermittently for bridge repair on the French Road, Concord Street, Brush Street, and 24th Street overpasses above I-94. East of M-10 (Lodge Freeway), the bridge work will require double-lane closures in both directions on I-94 beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and ending by 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. In addition to the lane closures, the ramps from northbound and southbound I-75 to westbound I-94 will be closed.
West of M-10, repair on the 24th Street overpass will require closing the right and center lanes of westbound I-94 starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and ending by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4. In addition to the double-lane closures, the eastbound and westbound I-96 ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed.
West of the Detroit city limit, eastbound and westbound I-94 will be have one lane open between US-24 (Telegraph Road) and I-275 for ongoing bridge work. Currently, two lanes are open in each direction. The additional lane closure begins at 9 p.m. Friday and will end by 5 a.m. Monday. This work is weather dependent.
In Macomb County, ongoing pavement repair will require double-lane closures on westbound I-94 from 11 Mile Road to M-102 (Eight Mile Road). The lane closures begin at 8 p.m. and end by 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the double-lane closures run from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday. During this time, entrance ramps to westbound I-94 within the work zone will be closed intermittently.
