The Detroit Lions have signed cornerback Michael Jackson, adding depth at the position while Darius Slay is slowed by an injury.

HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 17: Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions runs off the field after the preseason game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Detroit signed Jackson off the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad and released running Paul Perkins on Wednesday.

Dallas drafted Jackson in the fifth round this year out of Miami.

Slay was limited on Wednesday in practice with a hamstring injury that kept him out of Detroit’s previous game, a win over the New York Giants.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 14: Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Lions (3-3-1) play at Oakland (3-4) on Sunday.

