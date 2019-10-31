Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

02-13-18-20-27-31

Estimated jackpot: $3.65 million

Poker Lotto

KH-AH-10D-2S-5S

Midday Daily 3

2-8-0

Midday Daily 4

8-8-9-0

Daily 3

9-1-4

Daily 4

4-7-1-7

Fantasy 5

12-20-21-25-26

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

Keno

05-08-14-15-18-20-22-23-26-27-28-31-32-34-40-45-50-52-56-59-60-73

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $118 million

Powerball

19-22-52-56-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $140 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments