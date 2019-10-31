Comments
Classic Lotto 47
Poker Lotto
Midday Daily 3
Midday Daily 4
Daily 3
Daily 4
Fantasy 5
Keno
Mega Millions
Powerball
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
02-13-18-20-27-31
Estimated jackpot: $3.65 million
Poker Lotto
KH-AH-10D-2S-5S
Midday Daily 3
2-8-0
Midday Daily 4
8-8-9-0
Daily 3
9-1-4
Daily 4
4-7-1-7
Fantasy 5
12-20-21-25-26
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
Keno
05-08-14-15-18-20-22-23-26-27-28-31-32-34-40-45-50-52-56-59-60-73
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $118 million
Powerball
19-22-52-56-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $140 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.