Filed Under:halloween, michigan state police, safety, tips, Trick-Or-Treat

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan State Police Department has some safety tips for parents on Halloween.

  1. Parents need to be involved
  2. Make sure trick-or-treaters can see and be seen in their costumes.
  3. Help them cross the street.
  4. Watch out for traffic.
  5. Keep them out of the street Walk up to the porch and meet your neighbors.

Most importantly MSP wants everyone to enjoy this time with family.

Happy Halloween!

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments