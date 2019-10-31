Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan State Police Department has some safety tips for parents on Halloween.
- Parents need to be involved
- Make sure trick-or-treaters can see and be seen in their costumes.
- Help them cross the street.
- Watch out for traffic.
- Keep them out of the street Walk up to the porch and meet your neighbors.
Most importantly MSP wants everyone to enjoy this time with family.
Happy Halloween!
The best Halloween 🎃 👻 safety tip for parents is to be involved. Make sure they can see and be seen in their costumes. Help them cross the street. Watch out for traffic. Keep them out of the street Walk up to the porch and meet your neighbors. Enjoy this time with your family! pic.twitter.com/dLH4EfwgcW
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) October 31, 2019
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.