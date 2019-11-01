Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Tourism is huge business in the region and state as Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan, and Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel at AAA Michigan and 10 other states, appear on CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS 11:30 am this Sunday to talk about its importance.
Lorenz also talked about the “Pure Michigan” ad campaign touting tourism and popular sites it highlights across the state and its impact. Republican Leaders and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are still working through elements of the state’s budget as funding of the “Pure Michigan” campaign is up for debate as are other items including roads.
Haas talked how travelers and members are reaching out to AAA Michigan for information on places to visit across the state.
The state’s hottest spot? Lorenz and Haas share with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, what it is and why it is so popular.
Then the roundtable of Denise Ilitch, Rocky Raczkowski and Michael Patrick Shiels talk about the impeachment inquiry and the road ahead in Washington.
They also talk about the passing of Cong.. John Conyers, a civil rights champion and one of the longest serving members of Congress , and his impact.
Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30am on CBS 62
