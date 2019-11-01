Comments
The 11th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival occurred this past weekend at Eastern Market, showcasing some of the most popular local beer and food from the Detroit Area. Being one of the largest all-Michigan beer tastings, the two day festival was the perfect place to try new food and drink while enjoying local music. Even with the wind and rain, beer enthusiasts were able to try a selection of over 850 craft beers from 130 breweries.
Re-live the excitement from the Detroit Fall Beer Festival in these snaps from local attendees!
